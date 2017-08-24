WEATHER: Sheffield set for sunny spells

Sheffield is set for a bright start to the day with sunny intervals developing.
According to the Met office, temperatures will reach a high of 19C and feel pleasantly warm by the afternoon.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some warm, sunny spells.
