WEATHER: Sheffield set for plenty of sunshine

Sheffield is set for a dry, bright and sunny morning, with further sunny spells this afternoon before it clouds over.
According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 14C.
Tomorrow, early rain will gradually clear to leave a few brighter intervals and occasional showers.
The winds could be strong and gusty at times.
Sunday is set to be cloudy with scattered showers, but there will also be some bright spells.
