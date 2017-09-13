WEATHER: Sheffield set for a wet day as winds ease

Sheffield is set for rain for most of the day as the winds begin to ease this morning.

Overnight gales are expected to ease this morning but blustery showers, some of them heavy, are forecast for the majority of the day.

According to the Met Office, it will feel cool today, with temperatures reaching a high of 14C.

Tomorrow is expected to be a mix of sunshine and showers with a cool north-westerly wind.

The showers will be less frequent than today, but could still be heavy.