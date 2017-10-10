WEATHER: Sheffield set for a mainly dry and mild day

After a showery start, Sheffield is set for a mainly dry and mild day.
According to the Met Office, there will be bright spells and despite the breezy conditions it will feel rather warm.
Temperatures are set to reach a high of 16C.
