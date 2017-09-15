WEATHER: Sheffield set for a mainly cloudy and overcast day

Sheffield is set for a mainly cloudy and overcast day with the odd spell of sunshine.

According to the Met Office there could be some rain first thing before it dries up and becomes overcast this morning.

There will be a bight spell around midday then it will cloud over again before brightening up at 4pm.

Saturday will be mainly dry and bright in the morning, with scattered heavy showers developing later.

Sunshine and showers are expected on Sunday.