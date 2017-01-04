WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cold and sunny day

Sheffield will be cold, dry and sunny for most of the day.

According to the Met Office, brisk winds will ease, allowing temperatures to quickly fall during the evening, with frost forming.

Temperatures will reach a high of 7C today, falling to -5C overnight.

