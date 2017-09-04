WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cloudy day

After a dull and misty start, Sheffield is set for a cloudy day, with light rain and drizzle possible.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 20C today.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in the morning and there could be outbreaks of rain, sometimes heavy.

It will be drier and brighter in the afternoon.

It is expected to be breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers on Wednesday, then there are further showers forecast for Thursday.

Friday will be breezy with sunshine and heavy showers, perhaps thundery.