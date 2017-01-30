Search

WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cloudy day

Sheffield is set for a cloudy and misty start to the day and it will remain dull for most of the day.

It will feel milder than of late, with temperatures reaching 4C.

There will be outbreaks of rain overnight, with temperatures staying above freezing.

