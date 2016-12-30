A few early mist patches first thing will lift during the morning, then a cloudy day will develop.
According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 8C.
Tonight it will remain mild, with some occasional drizzle.
WEATHER: Sheffield set for a cloudy day
