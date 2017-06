Sheffield is set for a cloudy, cool and damp day with some spells of rain.

The rain will be heaviest first thing, gradually becoming lighter and more intermittent as the day goes on.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 16C.

Tomorrow is expected to be another damp and rather cloudy day, with spells of light rain but temperatures increasing to 18C.

It is expected to be brighter and warmer over the weekend.