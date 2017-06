Sheffield will be dry and warm today, ahead of a heatwave on its way this weekend.

Although cloud may build today, there will be sunny spells and it will feel warm, with temperatures set to reach a high of 20C.

Tomorrow will be very warm with plenty of sunshine as temperatures spike to 27C.

Sunday is expected to mirror Saturday, as the heatwave continues.

Monday will be similar but there will be a risk of isolated thunderstorms.