Weather records broken as Sheffield warms up in 2016

Sheffield got warmer in 2016, with a number of long-term temperature records broken over the past 12 months.

The year started with the warmest January day in more than 80 years, according to data collected by the weather station at Weston Park Museum.

This year included the fifth wettest November day on record.

January 25 was the third warmest on record, with an average temperature of 11.8C - making it the warmest January day since 1932.

Another record was broken in September, which at 17.9C had the highest minimum temperature for the month since 18.2C was recorded in 1898.

This year had the joint second warmest winter on record, level with 2006-2007 at an average temperature of 6.5C.

So far 2016 is the ninth warmest year on record at Weston Park, with an average of 10.63C - although this could go up or down before the end of the year.

People enjoy the warm temperatures in June.

A downpour on November 21 resulted in the fifth wettest day of the month ever recorded, with 37.6mm of rain falling in 24 hours.

The sunniest day this year was on June 6, with 17.7 hours of daylight. The hottest day was on July 19, when temperatures reached 30.5C, resulting in the warmest day overall with an average of 23.4C.

The coldest day was December 5, with an average temperature of 0.2C, while the coldest night was on February 24, with an average of -2.6C.

“We’ve had a couple of long-term records broken, mostly due to how warm it’s been,” said curator of natural sciences at Weston Park Alistair McLean.

Alistair McLean.

“The temperatures we record show things are getting warmer which seems to reflect a national and global trend.

“What I can’t say is what’s causing that. It could be humans, it could be more cars on the road, more public buildings pumping out a lot of heat.”

The weather station at Weston Park was set up in 1882 to help find a link between the weather and illness after a serious outbreak of diarrhoea.

Mr McLean said he considered it a ‘massive privilege’ to be collecting the weather data at Weston Park.

Elijah Howarth, who set up the Weston Park weather station in 1882.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of really significant people,” he said.

“Giants, in fact - from Elijah Howarth who founded it through to my immediate predecessor.

“It does still excite and interest.”

