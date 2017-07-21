WEATHER: Mixed outlook for Sheffield today

Have your say

Sheffield should enjoy a largely dry day with some sunny spells but there will be periods of cloud and the odd shower.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 20C today.

Tomorrow will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, but brighter weather with some sunny spells and scattered showers will spread from the south during the morning.

There will be sunny intervals and showers on Sunday, perhaps heavy and prolonged in places.