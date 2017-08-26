WEATHER: Mainly dry day for Derbyshire with sunny periods

Have your say

The Met Office has forecast a mainly dry day with sunny periods for Derbyshire and the East Midlands for today, Saturday, August 26.

However, a few isolated showers through the late morning and afternoon are expected.

Winds will stay light and it will be warm, according to the Met Office.

It is also expected to stay dry through the evening and overnight with clear periods and light winds although the odd mist patch may form later in the night.

The Met Office has also revealed that temperatures could reach as high as 21 degrees centigrade with lows of around 11 degrees centigrade.