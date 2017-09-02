Weather in Sheffield 'wetter and warmer' than usual for August

The weather in Sheffield was wetter and warmer than average in August.

A weather station at Weston Park Museum recorded that this summer was the 29th wettest on record, with a total of 234.5mm rainfall - but this was far less than the wettest year on record in 2007 with 425.7mm rainfall.

The hottest day this August was 23.8C, compared with the hottest day on record in 1990 where the temperature reached a high of 34.3C.