WEATHER: Find out what's in store for Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield will be mostly cloudy and breezy today, with temperatures rising but still feeling quite cold.

According to the Met Office temperatures will reach a high of 7C.

It will remain cloudy overnight with hill fog and further outbreaks of rain at first, but it will turn drier through the night and temperatures won't fall below 4C.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with some brighter spells likely at times through the day, with temperatures set to reach a high of 8C.

Sunday will also be mainly dry with bright spells.

