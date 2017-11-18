WEATHER: Cloudy day with patchy rain for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy morning across Derbyshire for today, Saturday, November 18, with some possible patchy outbursts of rain.

It is expected to turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, according to the Met Office, but during the afternoon it is likely to turn colder with a northwesterly wind.

By tonight the Met Office has forecast that it will remain cold but clear and dry overnight with widespread frost expected as the wind eases.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as eight degrees centigrade and as low as three degrees centigrade.