WEATHER: A wet morning expected in Sheffield

Persistent rain is expected in Sheffield this morning.

According to the Met Office it will be misty first thing and wet throughout the morning before gradually turning drier and brighter this afternoon.

It will be milder than of late, with temperatures reaching 10C.

There will be showers overnight.

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls battling to get Jordan Rhodes deal across the line

Sheffield United: Blades manager Chris Wilder explains why Aaron Ramsdale was allowed to depart

Rotting waste and rats in rancid Sheffield garden

BREAKING: Jail for Sheffield learner driver caught cheating during theory test

Abandoned dogs found wandering the streets had heartbreaking message tucked in their coats

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerous' South Yorkshire man jailed for raping children

Police hunt for missing girl,16

FIRST LOOK: Early vision for Sheffield ski village redevelopment

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE