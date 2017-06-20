Search

We'd vote to REMAIN if Brexit vote was held again, say majority of Star readers

The poll suggests the mood has changed since the Brexit vote.

The poll suggests the mood has changed since the Brexit vote.

0
Have your say

A majority of Star readers would vote to remain in the EU if a Brexit vote were to be held again, a poll has revealed.

We asked readers how they would vote a year on from the EU Referendum which saw people in Sheffield vote to leave the European Union.

And in stark contrast to last June's poll where 51% of people in Sheffield voted out, according to our survey - carried out as Brexit negotiations finally get underway - the mood seems to have changed with 62% now saying they would vote to REMAIN in the EU.

Just 36% said they would vote to leave - with 2% saying they didn't know.

49% per cent of people voted to remain in last year's official referendum - but that figure increased to a whopping 62% in our poll.

Many have blamed political turmoil since last summer's vote suggesting they would change their minds if they were given a second chance to vote.

Back to the top of the page