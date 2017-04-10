WATCH: Young Sheffield United fan in cancer remission goes viral as he belts out Greasy Chip Butty song

A young Sheffield United fan in remission from cancer has gone viral after a video of him belting out the Greasy Chip Butty song went viral.

The clip, which has been circulated on Facebook and YouTube, shows the youngster proudly belting out the words to the Blades' iconic anthem.

The footage, which has surfaced on pages such as The Sport Bible and Football Away Days earlier today, is captioned with the words: "Young Sheffield United fan Max belting out "Greasy Chip Butty".

"He's been in remission from cancer for the past four years. Keep it up mate!"

It is not known when the footage was filmed.

The song, which is said to date from 1985, is set to the tune of John Denver's Annie's Song and is sung vociferously by Blades fans, both at Bramall Lane and away games before kick-off.

The lyrics are:

You Fill Up My Senses,

Like A Gallon Of Magnet,

Like A Packet Of Woodbines,

Like A Good Pinch Of Snuff,

Like A Night Out In Sheffield,

Like A Greasy Chip Butty,

Like Sheffield United,

Come Fill Me Again,

Na Na Na Na Na...OOOOHH!