WATCH: 'You chuff!' Football star Kyle Walker's 'How to speak Sheffield' video becomes viral web hit

A hilarious video starring Sheffield football legend Kyle Walker explaining Sheffield slang has become a viral web hit.

The clip, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter, shows the England and Premier League star explaining words such as 'chuff,' 'nesh' and 'mardy bum'.

Kyle Walker in the video. (Photo: Unscriptd).

Walker, who joined Manchester City from Tottenham in the summer is seen calling his former Spurs team mates Dele Alli "a chuff" and Danny Rose "nesh" in the video.

The clip begins with Walker, 27, looking at the camera and telling viewers: "Stop being a mardy a***....ooh mardy a*** - can't say that can I? S***"

The video then shows Sheffield-born Walker, who joined Sheffield United at the age of seven, explaining Sheffield slang terms, telling viewers that mardy bum - also famously the title of an Arctic Monkeys song - means grumpy, while a breadcake, he explains is known to southerners as a roll.

He then moves onto 'chuff,' describing it as a stupid person or an idiot and laugh as he announces: "Dele Alli is a chuff!"

He explains that "lug oils" are ears and that "nesh" is cold, saying that even when it is 32 degrees, his former Spurs team mate would still be dressed in full cold weather kit.

Walker left Tottenham in the summer in a £45 million move to Manchester City.