WATCH: Vintage archive video of Sheffield city centre in the 1970s

This amazing gallery of photos will take you right back to how Sheffield city centre looked in the 1970s.

The collection of stunning, nostalgic images captures landmarks and city centre streets as they looked 40 years ago - with some familiar places and names from the past now firmly consigned to the history books.

The gallery, entitled Sheffield - Life in a Northern City was shot by photographer Pete Hill and has already been seen more than 40,000 times on video sharing website YouTube.

The five and a half minute clip features shots of shoppers bustling through a busy Fargate, past stores such as EMGAS, Richard Shops and Wimpy with other familiar city centre favourites like the Cathedral and Castle Market also included.

There's a glimpse back at the city's spiralling network of underpasses, a glimpse at how the railway station used to be plus photos of the city skyline and Park Hill flats.

Clubbers will love a look at the Fiesta night spot and there's also a chance to see the infamous Town Hall egg box extension being built before of course, it was ripped down years later to make way for the Winter Gardens.

The archive also shows some of the city's rundown terraced streets and the vast programme of clearances in the 70s when entire communities were wiped out with bare wastelands becoming playgrounds for local youngsters.

And there's also a look back at winter in Sheffield in the 1970s - with evocative shots showing Sheffielders braving the snow and making their way home on foot and in their cars as the white stuff blankets the town centre.

There's also a chance to see the city's pop icons - Martin Fry of ABC, Phil Oakey of the Human League and Pulp's Jarvis Cocker as they looked at the start of their careers.