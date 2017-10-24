WATCH: The moment hundreds of customers are evacuated from Sheffield IKEA

Have your say

This is the moment hundreds of customers and staff were evacuated from Sheffield IKEA.

Reports began to emerge online at about 12.30pm today that the huge store had been evacuated after a fire alarm.

Sheffield customer Nigel Millband captured hundreds of staff and customers walking out of the store.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire alarm is a false alarm.

This is the third time the shop has been evacuated this month for a false alarm after staff and customers were evacuated on Sunday, October 1.

Staff evacuated from IKEA - Picture: Nigel Millband