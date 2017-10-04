WATCH: The moment customers were allowed to return to Meadowhall after evacuation drill

This is the moment hundreds of customers were allowed to return to Meadowhall after an evacuation drill this morning.

At around 10am, a tannoy announcement revealed that the shopping centre was to be evacuated and shoppers should make their way to the evacuation points.

Shoppers returning to Meadowhall - Credit: Lee Malton

Hundreds of staff and customers were pictured stood outside the huge shopping centre for around half an hour while the fire drill was carried out.

Meadowhall revealed on Facebook and Twitter that the annual fire drill was merely a 'routine test' and asked customers to head to their nearest evacuation point.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said: "We held our annual fire drill of the centre today, this was a routine test required by law as part of the Health and Safety procedures.

"The fire drill went very smoothly and both shoppers and staff are now returning to the centre. We would like to thank everyone for their co-operation and understanding."

Customers took to Facebook and Twitter to post that they had been ordered to leave the shopping centre following an 'emergency announcement' over the tannoy.

Watch the video of hundreds of customers returning to Meadowhall following the fire drill in our video above.