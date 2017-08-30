WATCH: The moment abusive passenger kicked off Sheffield tram after foul-mouthed tirade

An EDL supporter was thrown off a Sheffield tram late last-night after a foul-mouth tirade against the Muslim religion.

Warning - the above video contains offensive and upsetting language.

Man thrown off Sheffield tram (s)

In distressing footage, sent in to the Star, the man is filmed making a series of outbursts against the Muslim religion before shouting and swearing at fellow passengers.

The outburst was heard on the Supertram service to Malin Bridge at around 11pm last night.

Witnesses said the tram passengers were making "loud, racial slurrings" about immigrants to "attract the attention of the passengers sat in front of them".

The man in the film, who is sitting down next to a woman, can be heard criticising followers of the religion, stating that 'they follow a god that rapes people'.

He said: "They preach it to four-year-olds up and down the country in every mosque. I'm with Tommy Robinson on this. I'm with Britain First on this.

"Basically, they want to believe in a f****** god called Allah where they can get married to someone at six and have sex with somebody at nine.

"They are preaching this to kids left right and f****** centre up and down this country and we've got to put up with it.

"He told them to behead people who don't believe in Allah. I'm not being racist, I'm quoting things from the Koran.

"If I'm going to be arrested for quoting things in the Koran that's happened how come Muslims aren't arrested for preaching it to people."

The man is then filmed getting out of his seat and arguing with passengers in front of him after being told that "everybody has their own beliefs".

He aggressively tells the man not to put his hand up to him and threatens to "knock him straight out" before swearing at him.

The tram conductor can then be seen heading towards the man and warning him to leave the other passengers alone.

An argument breaks out between the two as the man continues to shout and swear aggressively before the conductor orders him off the tram.

The man continues to hurl insults at other passengers on the tram and can be heard intimidatingly shout "what are you going to do?"

He eventually gets off the tram as fellow passengers argue with him to 'shut up' but he continues to remonstrate once off the tram.

Victoria Hindle, who filmed the incident and tweeted it to South Yorkshire Police, said she was disgusted by what she heard.

She said: "Initially the pair were talking very loudly and the woman was shouting that she worked and paid taxes and these were all going to immigrants.

"She said that they were coming to our country but wouldn't let us go to theirs. They were really wanting to get the attention of the couple in front.

"The man in the video then started shouting what are you looking at? So I said I was looking at you being racist.

"The whole incident was quite scary. He was one of those people that were all mouth and I just wanted to film it to show people what he was doing.

"It just makes me angry that people can be so ignorant. But there were a few other people on the tram who did not say anything.

"I can understand that it's hard when people like that are shouting it can be very intimidating but I think we have to say something."

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.