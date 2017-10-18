WATCH: The moment a huge military helicopter sped over Sheffield

This is the moment a huge military helicopter was seen flying above Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

Confused Sheffield residents looked up to the sky in shock yesterday after hearing loud and strange noises.

Military helicopter above Sheffield - Picture: Mat Blade

They soon realised that a huge military helicopter was making its way across Sheffield - and it's not the first time it has made this trip.

Huge military helicopter buzzes Sheffield - AGAIN!



Read more at: http://www.thestar.co.uk/news/huge-military-helicopter-buzzes-sheffield-again-1-8809347

But, on this occasion, Sheffield resident Mat Blade captured the footage from his home in Parsons Cross.

The RAF Chinook has been spotted flying low over the city on a number of occasions in recent months and it's not exactly hard to spot.

The unusual looking aircraft is very distinguishable due to the 'thud thud' sound its huge rotor blades make as they slice through the air.

Although the military aircraft is based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, it appears it was making the trip to RAF Leuchars in Scotland for one of the largest military exercises in Europe.

Exercise Joint Warrior took placelast week and incorporated elements of another major exercise known as Formidable Shied which runs from September 21 to October 18.

The event sees fourteen nations participate by bringing ships, aircraft and troops to military ranges across the country and to maritime exercise areas off the west and north coast of Scotland.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is an American twin-engine helicopter which has been in service since 1962 and is operated by armed forces around the world.

The RAF uses the Chinook for trooping, resupply, and battlefield Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC), and for carrying internal and/or underslung loads.

They can carry up to 55 troops (more, usually 24 to 40) and/or up to 10 tonnes of freight. A secondary role includes Search and Rescue.