Watch: The chaotic moment Leadmill drops £1000 in BALLOONS to Sheffield freshers

It's not always easy making your student loan stretch from one semester to the next.

A rise in tuition fees and an increased cost of living means that students are scrimping and saving more than ever before.

Students battle it out for 1000 at Leadmill

And it's no different in Sheffield where students are enjoying the start of Freshers Week and on the hunt for the best bargains and offers around.

But, it seems like the Leadmill had one of the best deals around for students as they were literally giving money away last night.

The popular nightclub on Leadmill Road gave away £1000 in a balloon drop to students packed onto the dancefloor.

The deal marked the opening night of their new Monday club night, Overdraft.

Ironically, the aim of the night is stop Sheffield's new students from falling too deep into their overdraft, at least not in the first week.

A video posted on the club's Facebook page showed the moment 200 balloons fell from the ceiling, were 200 £5 notes.

The next Overdraft will return on Monday night with the club offering free entry all night.

Click here to check out all the other events the Leadmill have on offer this Freshers Week.