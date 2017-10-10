WATCH: The bizarre moment a SWAN holds up frustrated drivers in Sheffield

Many drivers faced travel chaos this morning after a crash on Sheffield Parkway but others were held up for a slightly different reason.

Motorists were probably left a little frustrated when they began queuing on Normanton Hill at around 10am this morning.

Swan in Sheffield - video by Jason Paul Lawrence

But, with all the traffic chaos around the rest of Sheffield, some may have been expecting it.

However, as they got closer to the cause of the build up, they may have been left slightly confused.

Video footage, sent to the Star, has captured the bizarre moment that motorists were held up on the busy road because of an obtrusive swan.

The footage shows the swan walking along the road at its own pace while a queue of frustrated motorists builds up behind it.

Swan in Sheffield - video by Jason Paul Lawrence

It's not clear if or when the swan finally moved off the road but, with all the traffic chaos this morning, these motorists were probably not the only ones late for work.