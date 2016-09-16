WATCH: Spot tonight's spooky special moon

Stargazers are hoping for clearer skies offering a view of tonight's Harvest moon.

The famous astrological phenomenon is arriving after days of mist and fog, followed by heavy rain, thunder and lighting this morning.

But skies are expected to clear this evening with dry night expected - together with moderate northerly breeze, much less humid than the early part of this week.

The Harvest moon (here soundtracked by Neil Young's 1993 same name video) is name for the full moon that is closest to the Autumn equinox and this year's Harvest moon.

It also coincides tonight with a penumbral eclipse - when the moon passes through the outer part of the earth's shadow, creating a noticeable shady corner of the full moon - creating a spooky effect.

A Met Office spokesman said: "The full-looking bright moon will ascend over your eastern horizon no matter where you are around the time of sunset on September 16. During the middle of the night, it will climb to its highest point in the sky when it is opposite the sun.

"Gazers will be looking for clear, cloudless skies to have the best possible chance of seeing the Harvest Moon; ideally a location away from light pollution will be of benefit. "