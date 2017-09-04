WATCH: Shoppers race into Meadowhall for its grand opening 27 years ago today

Sheffield's iconic Meadowhall shopping centre is celebrating 27 years since it opened its doors to the public.

The shopping centre, which boasts more than 200 stores and 50 places to eat and drink, opened on September 4, 1990 on the site of a former steelworks.

Since then, millions of customers have flooded through the shopping centre's doors to enjoy the region's 'favourite shopping destination'.

Customers were filmed racing into the shopping centre on its opening day in 1990 for a news segment presented by the BBC's Harry Gration.

In the piece, the complex is said to hopefully turn Sheffield into 'shopping city' as early footage shows construction workers putting the finishing touches to the centre.

Covered statues are unveiled to the public as Mr Gration said its opening heralded a 'new era for Britain's retail trade'.

Shoppers described the centre as 'marvellous' with one woman saying she would like to come in the morning and 'stay all day'.

Others are filmed saying they would visit once a week as a 'special day' while another exclaims there is 'nothing like this in Chesterfield'.

Watch the full video for yourself at the top of the page.