WATCH: Sheffield United fan plays Justin Bieber text prank on former Blades chairman - VIDEO

A Sheffield United fan pranked a former Blades chairman - by getting him to apologise for lyrics to a Justin Bieber song.

The supporter, named in the video as Smig and who describes himself as a "16 year-old King," has uploaded a video of a text conversation he claims is between himself and former Bramall Lane co-chairman Jim Phipps in which he got him to apologise to lyrics to the star's 2015 number one smash hit Sorry.

In the two minute video, US-born Phipps, who stood down from the club in May, can be seen to tell the fan: "Whatever it was I did, I don't care. If I did something that caused you to feel anger, please let me know."

The prank, which has become a global phenomenon, sees people texting friends or relatives lyrics to a well known song in the form of questions.

In his introduction to the clip on the video sharing website, "Smig" tells viewers: "There's a lot of these floating around on You Tube. I've not seen one on anyone famous. This is the ex-club director of Sheffield United, he's really well known in Sheffield."

He then shares a series of screenshots of the supposed text conversation with Mr Phipps who joined the club in September 2013.

Smig in the YouTube clip. (Photo: YouTube).

The supporter, who can be seen in a Blades top in a room filled with Sheffield United memorabilia, begins the wind-up by sending a Bieber line which reads: "Gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty."

Phipps replies: "whys that" before Smig blasts back with another line from the song, saying "you know I try but I don't do too well with apologies."

Seconds later, a reply comes back: "You do not owe me an apology. Whatever it was I don't care. If I did something that caused you to feel anger please let me know."

Smig hits back with more lyrics to Sorry and a concerned Phipps asks: "Smig, are you OK or did the celebration begin early. Hope you are alright mate, cheers Jim."

A screenshot of the conversation between "Smig" and Jim Phipps. (Photo: YouTube).

Firing the line "I know you know that I make these mistakes maybe once or twice" back, another message comes through from Phipps which reads: "Whatever you have done I hold nothing against you."

As Smig keeps sending the words, with Phipps failing to reply, he eventually admits to playing a trick writing: "Jim, sorry it was the lyrics to Justin Bieber's Sorry. It is a lyric prank. Thanks for being a good sport, say hey to YouTube."

Acknowledging the joke with a "LOL" message he adds: "I'm relieved to know that I do not know the lyrics or even to tunes to any of Bieber's music. Thanks for the validation."

Smig tells viewers: "He's actually such a nice guy and I think I made him think I was drunk because Sheffield United had just won and I think he thought I was getting p***** or summat. He was a really good sport."

Jim admits he doesn't know anything about Justin Bieber. (Photo: YouTube).

The prank has been played hundreds of times across the globe with Bieber and Adele the most popular singers for lyrics to prank people with.

The video, entitled "SONG LYRIC *PRANK* ON EX DIRECTOR OF SHEFFIELD UNITED!!!" was uploaded earlier this week and is one of dozens of Sheffield United videos uploaded to the video sharing website by the supporter, who lists himself as Smiggy I IRL Videos.

Jim Phipps stood down from the Blades in May.