WATCH: Sheffield road flooded after ANOTHER water pipe bursts

Motorists are being warned to take car after a water pipe burst near a Sheffield roundabout.
The water pipe burst at around 1pm today on the West Bar roundabout in Sheffield.
A video on social media shows cars braving the flooded road as water continues to pour out.
The burst water pipe comes one day after a road in Oughtibridge was "destroyed" by a similar incident.
Yorkshire Water have said a team of engineers on their way to investigate.
More to follow.
