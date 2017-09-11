WATCH: People dressed as 'killer clowns' lurk around Sheffield Cineworld to scare customers

Horror-film 'It' has hit cinemas across the UK, scaring film-goers in Sheffield.

The supernatural horror movie version of the author's 1986 novel follows a group of children who are terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise.

Cineworld Sheffield - image: - A L I E (Twitter)

It is the second adaptation of the book after the 1990 TV miniseries which saw Tim Curry appear as the shape-shifting supernatural villain, a role played by Bill Skarsgard in the new film.

As a result of the film, people have already been spotted across Sheffield dressing up as clowns in an effort to scare people.

Cinema fans who went to the midnight screening at Sheffield Cineworld on Friday had to cope with actors dressed as 'killer clowns' lurking around as well.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, one customer revealed how the clowns stood menacingly around the foyer holding red balloons.

Clowns at Cineworld - picture Gemma Shearwood

Some customers were even brave enough to get their pictures taken with the clowns but others revealed they were too 'terrified' for that.

In other areas across the country, people have decided to join customers in the dark cinemas to watch the film.

A man named Chris took to Twitter to share a picture of a creepy clown sat on a seat inside the theatre, patiently waiting for the film to start.

On Friday night, a motorist revealed his horror when he saw someone dressed as a sinister clown walking down a Sheffield street.

The 21-year-old, who managed to take these pictures, said: "The clown walked towards the car, looked at us and went and stood across the road but still then we went."