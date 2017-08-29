WATCH: Motorbike dodges oncoming traffic during Sheffield Parkway police chase

This is the moment a biker cuts across Sheffield Parkway and into oncoming traffic to evade chasing police officers.

Dash-cam footage, uploaded to Youtube, shows the motorcyclist fly past in the right-hand lane of the parkway followed closely by a police squad car.

The squad car then pulls up alongside the biker on his left and overtakes him in an attempt to cut him off as an undercover police car comes into the shot.

The undercover police car also cuts into the left hand lane and then back into the right hand lane as the biker tries to dodge the officers.

The footage, taken on Friday, August 25, at about 1pm shows both police cars follow in hot-pursuit of the biker as it tries to speed away from their attention.

However, the biker then decides to make a break from the police by cutting across the Parkway and into oncoming traffic.

The biker somehow manages to make it across both lanes of traffic without causing an accident before continuing to speed off into oncoming traffic.

The two police cars take the next exit on to the Parkway Business Park.

It is not yet known the nature behind the police chase. South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.