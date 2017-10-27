WATCH: Moment man involved in Sheffield city centre fight is taken away by police

Have your say

This is the moment a man is put into the back of a police riot van after being arrested in Sheffield city centre.

The assailant, who was involved in a fight between another man on York Street earlier this afternoon, is seen arguing with police officers before the cage door is slammed shut.

The man is taken away by police.Picture: The Star

Officers responded to several calls from the public after two men started trading blows following an argument.

An eyewitness also told The Star a third man put a knife to one of the men's throats during the melee.

Police said they recovered the knife from the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police received multiple calls from members of the public at around 2.40pm today (Friday 26 October) reporting two men fighting in the High Street/York Street area of Sheffield city centre.

"Upon police arrival, nobody was found to be injured and individuals are being spoken to regarding breach of the peace.

"Anyone with information that could help officers understand the circumstances surrounding the incident can call 101 quoting incident number 515 of October 27, 2017.