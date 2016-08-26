WATCH: Lift fanatic shares dozens of videos of elevator riding hobby after South Yorkshire visit

A fan of lifts has shared dozens of clips of his elevator rides after visiting South Yorkshire.

Joshua Leuty, who says he ventures out "at least once a week in search of various lifts to capture on video" has uploaded more than a dozen clips of his rides on South Yorkshire's elevators onto video sharing website YouTube.

Footage of the interior of 18 local lifts - ranging from stores to car parks to railway stations and hotels - was shared on the site yesterday and have already started gaining viewers.

In the collection of clips, doors can be seen closing, floor destination buttons pressed along with safety announcements and the doors opening again when the elevator reaches the intended floor.

There is no commentary on the clips which include footage filmed at Sheffield railway station, inside the city's Central Library, the Primark store, Arundel Gate car park and many more.

Each clip is detailed with the capacity of the lift, its location and the elevator's capacity.

It is not clear when the footage was filmed, but all of the rides were uploaded onto the site yesterday.

As well as his collection of lift videos, which have been shot all over the country, the collection also includes various trains from all over Britain captured on video.

His YouTube channel contains hundreds of clips of lifts and trains from across the country.