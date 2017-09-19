WATCH: Forensic experts flood South Yorkshire street after police officer 'seriously assaulted'

Have your say

A huge police presence remains at the scene in a South Yorkshire village after an officer was seriously injured in an incident this morning.

A video taken from the scene shows a number of police vans, officers and forensic officers in boiler suits investigating the incident.

Forensic officers in Doncaster

Ambulances and police helicopter were also at the scene after a crash on Cleveland Street in Doncaster.

Three people are believed to have fled from the scene running towards Cherry Tree Lane.

A male police officer suffered serious injuries in connection to an incident that then occurred on Cherry Tree Lane.

The officer, who is reported to have lost consciousness after the attack, was rushed to hospital .

A police cordon is in place close to the Mark Jarvis bookmakers, with forensic experts in white suits examining the area.

Two men and a woman are reported to have been arrested over the incident.

Eye-witnesses have reported seeing around 70 police officers responding to the incident at around 7.30am.