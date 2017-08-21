WATCH: Drivers left shocked as huge street brawl breaks out on Sheffield estate

Terrified drivers captured the shocking moment a huge street brawl broke out on a Sheffield street.

Warning, the above video contains violent scenes and strong language.

Footage of the fight

Video footage sent into the Star shows a large group of men arguing on Page Hall Road before the violent fight erupts.

Motorists were forced to turn around in the street as abandoned cars blocked the road with the men then spotted arguing at the side.

The video footage captures the two groups shouting and arguing before one of the men begins pushing and punching another man.

Screams can be heard in the background and the group then spills out into the street as the brawl begins to escalate.

Both sets of groups can be seen throwing punches before one man picks up a traffic cone to use as a weapon, hitting another man over the head with it.

Shocked drivers can be heard phoning the police as the fight continues and expressing concern for one of the men involved who is bleeding heavily.

The two groups are then separated as a number of men walk away with their shirts ripped from the violence.

One eyewitness told the Star that one of the men injured in the fight was seen with blood "dripping down his face".

They said: "There were five people kicking and punching one man and then another came in and hit him with a street cone.

"I used to live 100 yards away from the area and it has become terrible for fights breaking out in the middle of the street.

"They are ruthless and it wasn't called for. It is cowardly and they don't care who is affected by their actions.

"Someone could have been beaten to death."

Page Hall had become synonymous with racial tension after a wave of Roma families settled in the area after Slovakia's entrances to the EU in 2004.

A Guardian article in 2013 quoted residents living in the area who claimed it was a "boiling pot, ready to explode".

The area has also been the focus of a Channel 4 series - Keeping Up with the Khans - which followed some Roma Slovakians as they tried to settle in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment on the video.