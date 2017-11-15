Watch: Don't miss our live Star Cabinet event tonight online when readers will quiz our city council leaders on the issues that matter

Have your say

Star readers will be putting tough questions to Sheffield’s council leaders tonight in our second Star Cabinet event.

Readers have submitted a variety of questions for members of the city council cabinet and the leader of the council Coun Julie Dore.

The ticket-only event, which takes place at the Winter Garden at 6.15pm, is now full - but don’t worry - you don’t have to miss it.

We will broadcast the Q&A session live on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar so why not watch online?

Questions will be taken from Facebook viewers if time at the end of the session.