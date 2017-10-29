WATCH: Car goes up in flames on Sheffield street caught in shocking footage

Have your say

Firefighters were forced to battle a huge car fire in Sheffield.

The car went up in flames on Batemoor Road on Friday night, October 27.

Car fire (s)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but two cars were badly damaged during the incident.

Star reader Michael Stephenson captured the shocking footage and said that nobody was hurt during the incident.

It is not known yet whether or not the fire was deliberate.

The fire was one of a number of incidents firefighters were called to on Friday night in South Yorkshire.

At around 8pm, one appliance from Doncaster station and another from Thorne station was sent out to a property in Kinsborne Green, Dunscroft following the activation of a fire alarm.

At approximately 10.30pm, firefighters were called out to Coach Road, Greasbrough to tackle a car blaze.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally as a result of the vehicle's faulty engine, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.