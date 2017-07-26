WATCH: Bouncers get caught in mosh pit at The Sherlocks' secret Sheffield show

This is the moment two bouncers got caught in the middle of a mosh pit during a The Sherlocks' show in Sheffield last week.

South Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks played a secret set at Tramlines Crystal Stage on Saturday, July 22 to promote their new album.

Fans inside the gig (s)

The gig was rammed with fans eager to see the band with thousands more tuning in to the Star's Facebook Live stream of the gig.

While most of the fans would have been expecting to get involved in the frantic crowd, it seems two bouncers were taken unaware.

The Sherlocks posted a video to their Facebook page of two bouncers stood in the middle of the crowd as the band launch into hit song 'Chasing Shadows'.

Naturally, the crowd erupts in excitment, pushing forward towards the stage with the two bouncers unexpectedly trapped inside the mosh pit.

The Sherlocks posted the video on their Facebook page with the caption: "DISCLAIMER: No bouncers were hurt in the making of this video."

The band played for free to thank fans for supporting their sold out shows and to preview songs off debut album Live For The moment, which is set to smash into the charts next month.