WATCH: Amazing archive footage of Sheffield United in training from 80 years ago - but listen to plummy-voiced presenter's slip in pronouncing Bramall Lane

Check out this amazing archive footage of Sheffield United in action more than 80 years ago - and see how times have changed at Bramall Lane, even if the announcer gets the name wrong.

As the Blades report back for training as they gear up for life in the Championship next season, we've rolled the clock back more than 80 years to 1935 when things were very different at the Lane, as this wonderful British Pathe film reveals.

Set to rousing music, the film, entitled Famous Football Clubs in Training, introduces several of the club's key players - complete with a plummy-voiced description of their skills and appears to have been filmed during the 1934-35 season, the Blades first season outside the First Division after finishing bottom in 1933-34.

But sharp-eared fans will notice that the clip appears to make reference to Bramhall Lane - rather than Bramall.

As the players, dressed in full kit exit the players tunnel, the announcer's clipped tones explain United's fortunes in the years leading up to the film.

"43 years ago, Sheffield United joined the Second Division of the league and a year later, were promoted to the First.

The clip goes behind the scenes at Bramall Lane. (Photo: British Pathe).

"Until last season. they had never left the Premier Division. Today they are still a fine side and owe a lot to David Steele, the trainer coach - footwork, headwork, tactics - he can teach and demonstrate any phase of the game."

Steele, a Scottish international he also played for Huddersfield and Preston North End is shown coaching the players and teaching them heading, before the footage cuts to some of United's stars of the time.

Those seen are captain Harry Gooney, a player described simply as "Holmes," (Jimmy Holmes), Harry Hooper, Michael McCarthy, Harold Barton, William Boyd and Ephraim Dodds.

Gooney is described as "a native of Sheffield, he joined the club when he was 14 and was working in the office until he was old enough to play for the team" with an "exceptionally powerful throw in" while Homes is dubbed a "fine pivot" who can "take a ball from any angle and can kick or head just where he wants to."

Ephraim Dodds in action. (Photo: British Pathe).

Right back Hooper, who it is revealed joined the Blades in 1929 when he was 18 was a former tailor's assistant and the voiceover informs viewers: "He decided he'd look better in vest and shorts and in one of his own handmade suits."

Irish goalkeeper Michael McCarthy, from Cork, is shown making a series of saves and the film tells us: "Sheffield supporters say the journey was worth making as Michael has proved himself a fine custodian with a sure pair of hands."

Scottish centre forward William Boyd is described as coming from "the other side of the Tweed" with "a fine shot" while inside left Ephraim Dodds, 18, has "such wonderful control of the ball that it seems tied on. He symbolises the spirit of youth that will keep the United flag flying at Bramhall (sic) Lane."

The grainy black and white clip shows the vast expanse of open, standing terraces at the Bramall Lane - and of course the time when the venue was still a cricket ground as well as a football stadium.