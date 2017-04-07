Police are growing concerned after receiving several reports of a man engaging in "inappropriate conversation" with women in Sheffield.

Officers from the Sheffield South East LPT said they have received of several reports of a man behaving suspiciously in the Mosborough area.

Inspector Jason Booth from the LPT said that, in the last week, they have received numerous reports of a man engaged in inappropriate conversation with women.

He has advised residents to be vigilant and report anything that "causes them concern" to police.

He said: "Over the last week, we have received several calls from concerned members of the public reporting a man behaving suspiciously.

“At this time, it’s not clear whether the incidents are linked but we are monitoring the situation and officers will be paying close attention when on patrol.

“In two of the reports, a man is understood to have engaged in inappropriate conversation with women, which we appreciate will be concerning to those living locally.

“I’d urge anyone with information about who this man might be, or anyone else who may have seen suspicious behaviour and hasn’t yet reported it, to please get in touch so we can ensure we have as much information as possible.”

Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 559 of 3 April 2017 and ask for the information to be passed to Insp Booth at the Sheffield SE LPT.