WARNING: Man heard calling 'horrified' young girls to his car outside Sheffield leisure centre

Sheffield parents have been warned after a man was reportedly heard calling young girls over to his car on a busy Sheffield street this morning.

A Sheffield resident took to Facebook this afternoon, warning parents that a man had been shouting out his car window to a group of young girls.

He reported that the man was shouting to a group of girls around "12 or 13 years old" near Hillsborough Swimming Baths.

The eye-witness said that he heard the man asking the young girls if they "wanted a lift" before saying he could "show them how to swim".

He said that the man was heard shouting at the group of girls outside Hillsborough Leisure Centre on Beulah Street before the car turned off down Herries Road.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.