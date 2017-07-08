Warning issued by police after thieves target garages on Sheffield estates

Police have issued a warning to residents following a 'high' number of reports of garage break-ins.

Garages on Batemoor Road

Several calls have been made to police by residents in the Jordanthorpe and Batemoor estates in the south of the city.

Thieves are said to be targeting garages with the intent to steal items inside.

Officers operating from South South West Local Policing Team said there had been a 'high number' of calls between Wednesday, July 5 and Friday, July 7.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Residents in the Batemoor/Jordanthorpe area are to be aware of the recent incidents of criminal damage to garages in the area.

"A high number of incidents have been reported where offenders have attempted to break in to garages in order to steal items from within.

"The criminal activity is taking place overnight and at present there are no known offenders.

"LPT officers are patrolling the area at target times in order to reduce this activity. Any resident should call SYP asap should they see or hear anything suspicious."

Anyone with any information on the culprits is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.