Warning issued ahead of South Yorkshire schools starting back

A warning has been issued to motorists to take extra care on the roads next week when schools start back.

The South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership is urging road users to allow extra time and to take extra care on their journeys, with extra traffic expected as schools re-open and people return to work after the summer break.

Joanne Wehrle, of the SYSRP, said: “Many road users will have become accustomed to the quieter traffic over the summer months. While it happens every year, it can take us all by surprise when we suddenly encounter more vehicles on the road.

“The advice from SYSRP is simple - allow extra time for your journey and be considerate to other road users, whether they are drivers, riders, cyclists or pedestrians. That way we will all get to school, work or home safely.

“The new academic year also sees the start of a new series of activities for SYSRP. We will be delivering road safety sessions in schools, as well as hosting our second training days for older drivers."