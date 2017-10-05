Warning issued after early morning crash on busy Sheffield street

Have your say

Emergency services have dealt with an early morning crash in Sheffield.

Police dealt with a crash on Halifax Road opposite the Lidl supermarket which happened at around 6.30am.

Streets Ahead sent their Incident Support Unit to deal with the crash and warned motorists to take care in the area.

They have now stated that the crash has been cleared and the road is fully open.

No details of any injuries have been reported yet by South Yorkshire Police.