WARNING - GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Police appeal after cow dies from being blasted with shotgun by thugs in Yorkshire field

These shocking images show a four-month-old calf lying fatally wounded after being blasted twice with a shotgun by intruders at a farm.

Tragically, the calf died following the vile attack which left her bleeding from wounds to her head, right side and rear.

The cow killed by thugs

Billy Collins, 67, who owns family-run Parks Farm, said the mindless raid happened on Sunday (August 6) in broad daylight during the one-hour lunch break he and other workers took.

He said: “My brother found her laid-out and covered in blood while doing the feeds and checks.

“He was sure she was dead when he first saw her.

“The vet treated her as best she could and tried to make her more comfortable with painkillers but she was in deep shock.

“We stayed with her until 10pm trying to get some liquids into her but we weren’t sure she would make it.”

Tragically, the young Belgian Blue calf died overnight.

Billy, who runs the 330-acre farm in Conisbrough, South Yorks., with his wife Wendy, 59, said there are no more than 60 animals on the farm.

He said: “We look after all our stock and if anyone approaches they will go right up out of curiosity.

“I think that must have been the calf’s downfall.

“The animal will have suffered terribly and this has shocked everyone, including armed police who turned up and the man from the abattoir who came to collect her.

“I am extremely angry and upset because of the pain and suffering caused and the fact they have picked on a defenceless little animal like this.”

Billy said he and police are baffled by the motive of the calf’s killers.

He said: “The worrying thing is that someone has come right into the building in the middle of the day in broad daylight.

“Police are doing all they can and they asked us to share the pictures on social media in the hope someone’s conscience will force them to come forward with information.”

So far the images have attracted more than 3,500 comments and 5,000 shares on Facebook.

Specialist armed response officers were dispatched to the farm when the shooting was reported.

Police enquiries are currently ongoing.