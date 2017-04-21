WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Shamed footballer Adam Johnson caught saying wishes he raped schoolgirl victim in South Yorkshire jail

Shamed footballer Adam Johnson has been filmed telling inmates he wishes he’d raped his victim during a shocking video taken inside a South Yorkshire jail.

The ex-England star, aged 29, is serving six years for sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

In a video believed to have been shot inside the laundry room of HMP Moorland in Hatfield, Doncaster, a fellow lag points out that he did not commit rape.

Johnson laughs: “I wish I f***ing did for six year.”

The disgraced footballer also makes crude breast gestures about the girl and claimed he would have been let off if he were not a high-profile star

The ex-Sunderland player, jailed for grooming, kissing and touching a 15-year-old girl, told jurors at his trial he was “ashamed” of his actions.

Adam Johnson during his playing days.

But in the shocking six-minute film recorded behind bars, defiant Johnson blamed his celebrity Premier League status for landing him in jail — and dismissed his crimes as “f*** all.”

Asked by inmates what would have happened if he was 'Joe Public', he said: “I would have got a caution at the police station.”

Johnson, who has a two-year-old daughter with his ex Stacey Flounders, then told how his victim used to wait for him with her “t**s out.”

Johnson: “I was going to the home games like, you park your car in the car park and she was at my car every game right, waiting for me, just standing there like in all the gear and that… like tight jeans, little shirt, t**s out (makes crude gesture), not like skirts and that."

He adds that he thought she was aged '17 or 18' and later kissed her.

A fellow prisoner then asks: “It’s not like you f***ing raped her or owt like that?” and Johnson replies: “No, I wish I f***ing did for six year.”

The former winger also believes his chances of playing professional football again will be wrecked by 'do-gooders'.

He sad: “I’ve got more chance abroad. You can’t get a second chance in England man.

“All them do-gooders they’ll come out and say, ‘Nah he can’t play and all this, he’s done this’.”

He also said he felt sorry for ex-Sheffield United footballer Ched Evans, who was cleared of rape at a retrial last year.

Johnson said: “People on nights out you know who’ve been p***ed, the girl’s been p***ed, a bit like with Ched, what happened to Ched, where you can feel a bit for them (the offender).

“How many birds have you gone back with who’ve been p***ed, you’ve been p***ed, f*** them? If they say, ‘I can’t remember what happened’ you’re f***ed."

Johnson was jailed in March 2016 after a three-week trial where he admitted one charge of grooming and one of sexual activity with a child. He was also convicted of a third charge of sexual touching and cleared of one charge relating to another sexual act.

Prison chiefs are now investigating.