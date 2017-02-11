Warning for ice on Sheffield's roads as cold snap continues

Sheffield's gritters have been out in force as snow and freezing temperatures hit Sheffield.

Much of the snow showers are expected to die down with sleet showers coming into the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 2 °C and tonight will see the cold snap reach -3 °C in some spots.

A warning has been issued to drivers and pedestrians as ice sets in due to the continued cold weather.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team urged people to take care the roads.

A spokesman said: "We cannot guarantee treated roads will be completely ice free. When snow or ice is forecast always make sure you drive to the road conditions."

If your grit bin is empty, report this to Sheffield Council on 0114 273 4567